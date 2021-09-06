Companies / Telecoms & Technology NEWS ANALYSIS: BillDesk another piece in the puzzle for Prosus’s digital banking ambitions B L Premium

Prosus’s acquisition of India’s BillDesk, while giving the Naspers subsidiary the largest addition to its portfolio to date, also helps consolidate its place as a global financial services player, adding another piece to its overall plan to grow its lending business and become a digital bank.

Financial technology (fintech) has become a major area of investment and growth in recent years, attracting large pools of capital and skyrocketing valuations. Though ultimately foiled by the Chinese government’s ongoing technology crackdown, the largest listing set for 2020 had been that of Jack Ma’s Ant Group at $37bn (R530bn). ..