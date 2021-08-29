Opinion / Columnists STUART THEOBALD: Naspers and Prosus are a strange dish indeed The idea of control vested in an anonymous structure is diabolical B L Premium

It is hard to fathom the contempt with which Naspers, and now its alter ego Prosus, treats minority shareholders.

Consider that Naspers is controlled through unlisted A shares that have 69% of the voting power despite having a fraction of the economic interest. Consider too that no-one knows exactly who controls those A shares. Chair and former CEO Koos Bekker and fellow executive Cobus Stofberg control some, Sanlam others, but the holders of the majority are unknown; there are more than 5,000 shareholders via intermediary entities, according to Naspers. ..