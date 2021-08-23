Naspers’s success in China is epitome of foreign investment, says ambassador
Chen Xiaodong says China is committed to growing its trade relationship with SA
Naspers’s success with Tencent is proof of the benefits of China’s openness to the world, its ambassador to SA said, as he disputed claims that Chinese authorities’ efforts to curb the power of technology firms is an attack on investors in the biggest recipient of foreign direct investment in 2020.
Naspers, whose most valuable asset is a stake in Tencent, owner of the messaging app WeChat, has seen its value drop almost 20% in the past month, wiping off about R220bn as investors worried about the safety of their capital in the Asian country. The R1.05-trillion company, headed by Bob van Dijk, has been among the most high-profile casualties since China started cracking down on technology companies at the end of 2020. It has also led to the cancellation of a $37bn (R550bn) listing of Jack Ma’s Ant Group...
