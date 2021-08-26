Money & Investing Naspers: not a Facebook friend Naspers, through its Amsterdam-listed subsidiary Prosus, holds unlisted e-commerce assets valued at $39bn. That is more than four times the size of Sasol’s market cap. This article on electronic classifieds is the second in a series on the business segments Naspers is betting hundreds of billions of rands on for the future BL PREMIUM

The classifieds section of newspapers was a decent source of cash flow for Naspers before the digital era. With readers of Beeld, Die Burger or Volksblad happy to sell anything from second-hand microwave ovens to personal services, the company provided the platform and pocketed the advertising fees.

But then the internet killed the newspaper star...