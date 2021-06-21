National

NEWS ANALYSIS: SA’s artisanal miners face regulations

A new draft policy unwraps how the state envisions an informal mining sector coming into the mainstream economy

21 June 2021 - 05:05 Allan Seccombe

The first step towards opening SA’s mineral deposits to a much wider number of participants by establishing and legalising an artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector has been taken, but there is still a long way to go.

In a country where one in three adults is unemployed, the draft ASM policy to bring an unregulated segment of the economy into a formal contributor of jobs and taxes is an important step...

