National NEWS ANALYSIS: SA's artisanal miners face regulations A new draft policy unwraps how the state envisions an informal mining sector coming into the mainstream economy

The first step towards opening SA’s mineral deposits to a much wider number of participants by establishing and legalising an artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector has been taken, but there is still a long way to go.

In a country where one in three adults is unemployed, the draft ASM policy to bring an unregulated segment of the economy into a formal contributor of jobs and taxes is an important step...