National NEWS ANALYSIS: Finally, a glimmer of hope for the SABC A new bill proposes a sweeping overhaul of how the cash-strapped public broadcaster finances and governs itself BL PREMIUM

A sweeping overhaul of the funding model and governance structure at the SABC is likely to be a key feature of a legislative proposal, yet to be published, aimed at putting the cash-strapped broadcaster on a stronger financial footing in a changing digital world, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Late last week the cabinet approved the publication of the SABC Bill for public comment and consultation. Once passed into law, the bill will result in the repeal of the current Broadcasting Act. It also seeks to strengthen the efficiency of the operations of the public broadcaster, the cabinet said...