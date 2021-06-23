National NEWS ANALYSIS: By avoiding a reshuffle, Ramaphosa is putting party before country That nobody knows who exactly the president is undermines his avowed reform agenda BL PREMIUM

What is going on in the ANC is no less than a battle for its heart and soul. Like the proverbial paddling duck, all appears to be calm, but that is only on the surface.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is pushing a reform agenda on the basis that the ANC needs to be cleansed and renewed after a loss of electoral support, and in response to corruption. It is not all talk, which is refreshing in the SA body politic. Rather, it is backed up by the work of state security agencies, the state capture inquiry, and decisions of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), the highest decision-making body in the party between national conferences...