NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma crisis puts SA’s constitutional democracy to the test
Former president’s application to have the ruling sentencing him to a 15-month jail term overturned will be heard by the Constitutional Court
04 July 2021 - 18:11
Former president Jacob Zuma’s efforts to avoid serving a 15-month jail term as ordered by the Constitutional Court is simply a pressure test for SA’s constitutional democracy.
It is nothing more at this stage despite the orchestrated hysteria demonstrated by efforts of his supporters to mobilise support in response to the apex court judgment that found him guilty of contempt of court by defying an order to testify at the state capture Inquiry...
