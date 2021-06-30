NEWS ANALYSIS: End of the line, as top court puts Zuma behind bars
‘The Constitutional Court has spoken’
30 June 2021 - 05:00
Yet again, the Constitutional Court vindicated SA’s young constitutional democracy in a moment of distinct reckoning. The decision marked the end of the road for former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the court, most recently in a "cynical manoeuvre" to evade accountability at the Zondo commission.
In a blistering majority finding against Zuma — which acting deputy chief justice Sisi Khampepe authored with coherent, rigorous and forceful legal reasoning — the spirit of the constitution was affirmed, with Zuma being handed a 15-month jail sentence for defying an order to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry...
