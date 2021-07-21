WATCH: From AI to IA

Intelligent automation (IA) is shaping the future of business. Automation is forcing companies to look at every aspect of their business from a different perspective. Exactly how influential IA will be is a matter of debate. Smart Automation can sound like robots taking over our jobs, but there is good in this new technology. IA is creating opportunities worldwide for workforces to reskill and/or upskill. C-level executives need to get to grips with AI: what it is, who can benefit from it, how it can help their business, where it should be applied and when to get started.

Michael Avery speaks to Johan Steyn, chair of the special interest group on artificial intelligence and robotics with the IITPSA (Institute of Information Technology Professionals of SA); and Ati Ngubevana, group executive: digital process re-engineering at Vodacom, about the rise of intelligent automation.