Naspers steps up agri-investment, leading $17m funding round for Aerobotics SA giant confident about growth opportunities in the smart agriculture market

Naspers, one of the world’s top 10 technology investors, is stepping up its investment in agriculture, having led a $17m (R253m) funding round for agri-tech start-up Aerobotics — the second such deal for the group announced this week.

Naspers, whose business is primarily in classifieds, food delivery and fintech, seems confident about growth opportunities in the smart agriculture market estimated to be worth $22bn by 2025, according to market research firm Research and Markets...