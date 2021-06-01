Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Artificial intelligence has quickly infiltrated our everyday lives The technology promises great advancements but can be used for sinister purposes BL PREMIUM

Our human ancestors first walked the earth about 300,000 years ago. If we look at the history of our planet as a clock, then mankind has only been around for one minute and 17 seconds. We are certainly late to the party, but we managed to make a huge impact on our planet. Unfortunately, our influence is overwhelmingly negative.

Since the dawn of the first industrial revolution in the 19th century, humans began extracting and burning fossil fuels on a massive scale. We face the edge of a climate-change cliff with extreme weather events, rising sea levels, glacier retreat, ocean acidification, ecosystem disruptions and extinctions...