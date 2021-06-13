Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus aims to become a big player in global e-learning market Larry Illg, who has headed up the group’s venture capital arm, has been appointed CEO of education technology BL PREMIUM

Technology investor Prosus is hoping to become one of the largest global players in online education, demand for which has been driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, underlining its intent with a recent R24bn acquisition — its largest to date since inception almost two years ago.

Naspers — SA’s largest publicly traded company — listed subsidiary Prosus, which holds the group’s international investments, on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange in 2019 to reduce its weighting on the JSE and open itself to larger pools of international capital...