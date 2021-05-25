Companies / Financial Services Bullish Goldman Sachs opens up more avenues for growth in SA BL PREMIUM

The world’s premier investment bank, Goldman Sachs, is expanding its offering in SA after the success of recent investments and supported by its optimistic view of growth and inflation in the local economy.

The local arm has recently applied for a futures licence to enable it to trade bond and forex futures on the JSE. It will also be moving into larger offices to accommodate its new global markets business as part of creating a global standard office in SA...