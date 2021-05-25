Bullish Goldman Sachs opens up more avenues for growth in SA
25 May 2021 - 19:00
The world’s premier investment bank, Goldman Sachs, is expanding its offering in SA after the success of recent investments and supported by its optimistic view of growth and inflation in the local economy.
The local arm has recently applied for a futures licence to enable it to trade bond and forex futures on the JSE. It will also be moving into larger offices to accommodate its new global markets business as part of creating a global standard office in SA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now