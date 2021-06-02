Companies / Financial Services How to stop worrying and start investing It is simpler when you focus on the variables you can control, says Madalet Sessions, a portfolio manager at Denker Capital BL PREMIUM

Madalet Sessions, a portfolio manager at Denker Capital, says the best way for retail investors to approach the often daunting task of investing their money is to focus on the only two variables over which they have control: deciding how much risk to take and how much to save each month.

For someone who spent three years studying engineering before switching to economics, a subject in which she holds a master’s degree from UCT, Sessions is uncharacteristically sanguine about the limitations of trying to use quantitative models to predict the future in a world characterised by inherent unpredictability...