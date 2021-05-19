Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: How data demand boosted Vodacom

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub talks to Business Day TV about group’s financial performance

19 May 2021 - 08:01 Business Day TV
Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Vodacom has raised its final dividend by 1.2% as increased data usage and robust demand for the group’s financial services helped lift profit during the full year.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Shameel Joosub about the group’s full-year performance.

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub talks to Business Day TV about group’s financial performance

Vodacom ups final dividend and growth forecast amid financial services demand

Higher data usage and demand for financial services helped Vodacom raise its final dividend 1.2% to 410c in its year to end-March
Companies
1 day ago

Vodacom to launch fintech super-app in second half of the year

Teaming up with Alipay to create VodaPay, many big SA brands have already signed on
Companies
20 hours ago

JSE could benefit from higher Asian markets on Tuesday

There is still caution in the market, however, amid inflation concerns and Covid-19 threat
Markets
1 day ago

PROFILE: Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Business

Siyo’s interest in tech is about finding ways to commercialise it. He is doing just that at Telkom by transforming its Yellow Pages
News & Fox
6 days ago

JAMIE CARR: Learn how to box clever Cell C

It has been tricky to make much of a business case for the plucky little underdog or to imagine why customers would give Cell C their business rather ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Heineken does an about-turn on SA investing
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Eskom raises cost of coal in Seriti deal but gets ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Astral flags higher prices as feed costs bite
Companies / Industrials
4.
Vodacom to launch fintech super-app in second ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Seriti to acquire South32 coal assets as Eskom ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.