WATCH: How data demand boosted Vodacom
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub talks to Business Day TV about group’s financial performance
19 May 2021 - 08:01
Vodacom has raised its final dividend by 1.2% as increased data usage and robust demand for the group’s financial services helped lift profit during the full year.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Shameel Joosub about the group’s full-year performance.
