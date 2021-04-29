Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Learn how to box clever Cell C BL PREMIUM

Connoisseurs of the noble art of boxing would be quick to point out why you would be unwise to stick a rather wobbly flyweight into the ring with a couple of extremely capable heavyweights — the only person likely to benefit would be the nearest reconstructive dental surgeon.

This has long been the problem for Cell C in its attempts to compete with Vodacom and MTN, both of whom are exceptionally well-run operations, and it has been tricky to make much of a business case for the plucky little underdog or to imagine why customers would give Cell C their business rather than going with one of the giants...