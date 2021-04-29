JAMIE CARR: Learn how to box clever Cell C
29 April 2021 - 05:00
Connoisseurs of the noble art of boxing would be quick to point out why you would be unwise to stick a rather wobbly flyweight into the ring with a couple of extremely capable heavyweights — the only person likely to benefit would be the nearest reconstructive dental surgeon.
This has long been the problem for Cell C in its attempts to compete with Vodacom and MTN, both of whom are exceptionally well-run operations, and it has been tricky to make much of a business case for the plucky little underdog or to imagine why customers would give Cell C their business rather than going with one of the giants...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now