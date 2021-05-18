Vodacom to launch fintech super-app in second half of the year

SA’s largest mobile operator, Vodacom, is to launch its super-app — which will be the main hub for its financial services and e-commerce offerings — in the second half of this year, as the group looks to increase its fintech revenues.

As voice revenues fall and margins shrink in mobile data services, mobile operators have been on a mission to grow new lines of business. Like other mobile network operators in Africa, the likes of Vodacom and MTN have turned to financial services to drive growth.

Vodacom’s financial services strategy has been driven by fintech business M-Pesa outside SA, focusing on mobile payments and lending. It recently teamed up with Jack Ma’s Alipay to launch an e-commerce platform similar to China’s WeChat, which will house its financial services offerings, entertainment and content products.

On Tuesday morning, Shameel Joosub, Vodacom’s CEO, said the plan to launch the e-commerce platform is at an advanced stage.

“The Alipay platform will have a number of capabilities in terms of stores of value, such as a wallet in the app. It essentially creates a full e-commerce play for us,” he said. “We’re scaling this up and introducing the full Alipay platform. We have about 130 software engineers working on it. We will launch in the next few months, probably as we go into the second-half of the year. We’re just making sure that all the different use cases are on.”

Joosub said the platform will also give customers access to online entertainment services such as music, video and games. At its core will be person-to-person payments, as well as the ability to pay for goods at shops and retail sites.

“You’ll be able to scan a QR code to pay in a restaurant, to pay your bills. You’ll be able to order food and go shopping,” he said.

Joosub said Massmart, which owns Makro, Game, Builders, as well as pharmacy group Clicks, and “other big brands, have all signed up and are getting ready for the launch. We expect a soft launch in the second quarter, with the hard launch in the third”.

Vodacom controls the continent’s largest mobile payments platform, M-Pesa, through a joint venture with the Kenyan operator Safaricom, in which it has a 34.94% stake.

In SA, the failure of Vodacom’s previous mobile money efforts, through M-Pesa from 2012 to 2016, saw the unit shift to offering insurance, payments, lending and trade finance.

Vodacom said the platform will be called VodaPay in SA, while retaining the M-Pesa name in the rest of Africa.

Competitor MTN has also doubled down on its fintech strategy, reporting 46.6-million customers by March this year. The MTN fintech business is thought to be worth about $5bn (R70bn), with the group aiming to have the unit account for a fifth of revenues within five years.

This comes as the group says revenue rose 8.3% to R98.3bn for the year to end-March in reported terms, supported by service revenue growth of 5.8% to R77.57bn.

Net profit rose 2.6% to R17.07bn, with total financial services customers, including Safaricom, up 12.9% to 57.7-million, having generated R19.3bn in the year.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za