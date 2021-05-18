Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom ups final dividend and growth forecast amid financial services demand Higher data usage and demand for financial services helped Vodacom raise its final dividend 1.2% to 410c in its year to end-March BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest mobile operator, Vodacom, says increased data usage, a highly successful summer campaign, as well as robust demand for its financial services has allowed it to up its final dividend in 2021, and is set to pay out about R7.5bn to shareholders.

Announcing its full-year results to end-March on Tuesday, Vodacom said it had declared a 410c per share final dividend, up 1.2% year on year, with the group also upgrading its growth forecasts...