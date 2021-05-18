Vodacom ups final dividend and growth forecast amid financial services demand
Higher data usage and demand for financial services helped Vodacom raise its final dividend 1.2% to 410c in its year to end-March
18 May 2021 - 08:15
UPDATED 18 May 2021 - 09:32
SA’s largest mobile operator, Vodacom, says increased data usage, a highly successful summer campaign, as well as robust demand for its financial services has allowed it to up its final dividend in 2021, and is set to pay out about R7.5bn to shareholders.
Announcing its full-year results to end-March on Tuesday, Vodacom said it had declared a 410c per share final dividend, up 1.2% year on year, with the group also upgrading its growth forecasts...
