FNB takes on digital security in banking
While all other channels including ATMs noted declines during the six months to end-December, the banking app grew its transaction volumes 22%
06 May 2021 - 12:45
With more South Africans choosing to bank online, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says they are working to bolster their cybersecurity to protect customers.
Over the years, FNB has invested in its technology platforms, gaining a reputation for having a strong digital focus, even before the pandemic forced companies to do so...
