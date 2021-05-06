Companies / Telecoms & Technology FNB takes on digital security in banking While all other channels including ATMs noted declines during the six months to end-December, the banking app grew its transaction volumes 22% BL PREMIUM

With more South Africans choosing to bank online, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says they are working to bolster their cybersecurity to protect customers.

Over the years, FNB has invested in its technology platforms, gaining a reputation for having a strong digital focus, even before the pandemic forced companies to do so...