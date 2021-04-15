Next-generation financial services are driving global financial inclusion

With the World Economic Forum warning of a deepening digital divide that will worsen global inequality, the role of intuitive digital financial services platforms in bridging this divide is becoming more important.

Next-generation tools that provide financial services such as savings accounts, global money transfers and loans to customers in an accessible way, are becoming a powerful force for change by driving financial inclusion in developing economies.

The global health crisis and national lockdowns have illustrated this point. When informal cash-out services became less accessible to communities, for instance, people were able to turn to intuitive digital financial services platforms, supported by physical distribution infrastructures, to send and receive money. And after interacting with these digital channels for the first time, many users discovered they can fulfil other financial aspirations and needs by following the user journey and providing feedback.

Today, these seamless and increasingly digitised user journeys, supported and driven by incremental, customer-led fintech innovation are disrupting the financial services ecosystem, effectively banking the unbanked, and elevating financial literacy.

Beyond fintech: an empowering journey to financial freedom

Recent trends in remittance flows show the growing role of digitised banking services in empowering marginalised communities and people with new financial tools. For instance, despite predictions by the World Bank that global remittance flows would dramatically decline in the wake of the pandemic, evidence in countries such as SA, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Zambia suggest that formal remittance flows across African borders have actually increased and are proving to be more resilient than many other financial services.

Yet remittances are only the beginning of a digitised and customer-led journey to financial inclusion and upliftment in many of these economies. Importantly, when fintech banking platforms can provide multiple channels such as USSD, an app, WhatsApp, and live chats, where customers can transact, and also sign up without having to physically interact with a bank or branch, then the opportunity for self-empowerment and financial emancipation is amplified.