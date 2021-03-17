Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Bytes to report earnings growth in inaugural results

This will be Bytes Technology Group’s first earnings report as a listed company

17 March 2021 - 15:55 Mudiwa Gavaza
Bytes Technology Group, the UK firm recently spun out of Altron, has said it expects to report growth in profit of at least 10% for the year to end-February 2021. 

Bytes, a software, security and cloud services specialist, is a former subsidiary of technology group, Altron. The company listed on the London Stock Exchange in December with secondary inward listing on the JSE after a demerger that created R13bn in value for Altron shareholders.

Altron had argued that the true value of the UK business was not fully reflected in its share price. 

Since listing, the company’s market capitalisation has grown to R20.31bn. 

On Wednesday, the company said it expects to report “comfortably, double-digit percentage gross profit growth and adjusted operating profit growth in the upper teens for the financial year as a whole, all of it organic”.

The company said its cash conversion has been strong for the period, resulting in a net cash position of £20.7m (R429m), ahead of management’s expectations.

Bytes said it performed well in the second half of the reporting period and expects to report results “somewhat ahead of market expectations” as a result. 

In a note to shareholders, CEO Neil Murphy said: “We have continued to perform well in the second half of the year and we have positive momentum across the business. Our performance during the year was underpinned by our continued high levels of service to our existing customers and notable successes achieved in securing new contracts from customers in both the private and public sectors.”

In lunchtime trade on Wednesday, shares in Bytes — 25% higher since listing — were marginally firmer, up 0.46% at R85. 

Bytes expects to report its earnings for the period in late May or early June.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Altron completes Bytes UK demerger

Altron shareholders will receive about £542m (R10.9bn) in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash
2 months ago

Where are all the $1bn-plus start-ups in SA?

And what will it take for them to list on the JSE?
1 month ago

Altron’s Nyati says infrastructure and connectivity could aid SA’s recovery

CEO says public-private partnership will be key to rolling out broadband infrastructure for the company and for the country
2 months ago

Altron: a Byte out of the business

Altron’s JSE run looks set to continue as its UK unit prepares to go public on the London Stock Exchange
4 months ago

