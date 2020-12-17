Companies / Telecoms & Technology Altron’s Nyati says infrastructure and connectivity could aid SA’s recovery CEO says public-private partnership will be key to rolling out broadband infrastructure for the company and for the country BL PREMIUM

Mteto Nyati, CEO of technology group Altron, which has completed the listing of its UK unit, says the private sector and the government need to strengthen their partnership to fast-track the rollout of broadband infrastructure.

In October, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would embark on a huge infrastructure rollout across the country as part of its economic recovery plan. “The Infrastructure Fund will provide R100bn in catalytic finance over the next decade, leveraging as much as R1-trillion in new investment for strategic infrastructure projects,” he said. ..