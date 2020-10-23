News Leader
WATCH: What does the future hold for Altron?
Altron CEO Mteto Nyati talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial results
23 October 2020 - 08:29
Altron is optimistic about its future prospects. The technology services company expects to derive more benefit from customers opting to go online and plans to list its Bytes UK unit on the London Stock Exchange.
Business Day TV spoke to Altron CEO Mteto Nyati about what lies ahead for the company.
