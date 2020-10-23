Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: What does the future hold for Altron?

Altron CEO Mteto Nyati talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial results

23 October 2020 - 08:29 Business Day TV
Altron CEO Mteto Nyati. Picture:FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Altron CEO Mteto Nyati. Picture:FREDDY MAVUNDA.

Altron is optimistic about its future prospects. The technology services company expects to derive more benefit from customers opting to go online and plans to list its Bytes UK unit on the London Stock Exchange.

Business Day TV spoke to Altron CEO Mteto Nyati about what lies ahead for the company.

