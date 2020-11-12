Money & Investing Altron: a Byte out of the business Altron’s JSE run looks set to continue as its UK unit prepares to go public on the London Stock Exchange BL PREMIUM

Altron, one of the JSE’s star performers over the past three years, is likely to rack up further market gains as it moves to separate its Bytes UK business and list it on the London Stock Exchange next month.

As it is, Altron is one of the JSE’s strongest mid-cap stocks: year-to-date it’s gained almost 37% and over three years the share has rallied 163% under the tenure of CEO Mteto Nyati.