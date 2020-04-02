Altron plans demerger with Bytes UK to focus on African business

JSE-listed technology firm Allied Electronics Corporation, widely referred to as “Altron” plans to demerge and separately list its UK subsidiary, Bytes Technology Group (Bytes UK), as a step to focus more on building its operations in SA and the rest of Africa, said CEO Mteto Nyati in an interview.

On Thursday, the company said that after a strategic review of Altron’s portfolio, it was decided that the value of its UK unit was not reflected in its share price.

Altron, known for its managed services business Bytes People Solutions and vehicle tracking unit Netstar, said Bytes UK has grown into a sizeable standalone and profitable business, delivering a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 20% in revenue and 28% in profit before tax in pounds.

In the 2019 financial year, Bytes UK contributed 41% of Altron revenue and 23% to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda).

As a result the board has decided to unbundle Bytes UK and pursue a potential listing and share offering on the London Stock Exchange, with a secondary listing on the JSE.

Nyati said the move will create two separate entities, with Altron no longer holding any equity in Bytes UK when the process is done. He explained that Altron’s equity will be offered its shareholders who will then have direct exposure to Bytes UK. As a result, any proceeds from the transaction will go directly to shareholders.

Listing the business on the LSE and JSE is meant to give investors in SA and the UK local options to buy and sell securities.

He said the company had taken the decision to focus more on its operations in Africa.

Locally, Altron has about 20,000 customers, many of which have operations out the boarders of SA. The company has a direct presence about 12 countries across the continent with exposure to 21 markets through its partnership network.

Employing about 8,500 people, Altron’s business is focused on four growth areas: security, internet of things, data analytics and cloud computing.

Nyati said their strategy is to grow their African business across the same growth areas.

The former Venter family business is barely recognisable, having staked its future on a relationship with software giant Microsoft, the growth of cloud services and partnerships in the automotive sector.

Part of this strategy for expanding the local unit is growing its Microsoft partnership business in SA.

Last year, Altron’s Karabina unit awarded a licence to sell products and service support to clients on behalf of Microsoft. The licensing solution provider (LSP) contract allows Altron and five other companies to enter into Microsoft licensing deals with large enterprises, the company said.

Bytes UK is the biggest Microsoft partner and cloud reseller in that country. Nyati said their Karabina team had spent some time in the UK learning from Bytes how to grow their own business locally.

