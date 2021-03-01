Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | The power of open-source technology
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dion Harvey, GM for the Sub-Saharan Africa region at software firm Red Hat
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about open-source-based software solutions with one of the world’s largest providers of such technology.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dion Harvey, GM for the Sub-Saharan Africa region at software firm Red Hat, to discuss the issues.
In recent months, backlash over changes to instant messaging service WhatsApp’s privacy policy has sparked general interest in open source vs proprietary technologies and platforms.
Open source refers to software for which the original source code is made freely available and may be redistributed and modified according to the requirement of the user.
Harvey says US-based Red Hat is the largest software company that provides open-source software products to enterprise customers.
The discussion centres on the what is meant by open source, advantages of using such code as the base for software products and solutions, shifting mindsets for companies when it comes to creating bespoke software, as well as the effects of Covid-19 on the computer programming community around the world.
The conversation looks at how the current decade may be shaped by technology. Where the 2000s were characterised by growth in computer programming skills and the 2010s brought in the age of “big data” through data mining and analytics, Harvey says the current will hinge on cloud computing.
