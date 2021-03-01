Companies / Telecoms & Technology Covid-19 helps earnings spike for Mustek The ICT company expects remote working and learning trends to sustain demand for its products and services BL PREMIUM

Mustek, the listed information communication technology (ICT) company, expects remote working and learning trends to sustain demand for its products and services as the economy works to claw back the losses caused by Covid-19.

The last year has seen rapid expansion for digital services and computer hardware sales, which Mustek — an assembler and distributor of ICT products — and other technology companies have benefited from...