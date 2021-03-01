Covid-19 helps earnings spike for Mustek
The ICT company expects remote working and learning trends to sustain demand for its products and services
01 March 2021 - 12:35
Mustek, the listed information communication technology (ICT) company, expects remote working and learning trends to sustain demand for its products and services as the economy works to claw back the losses caused by Covid-19.
The last year has seen rapid expansion for digital services and computer hardware sales, which Mustek — an assembler and distributor of ICT products — and other technology companies have benefited from...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now