Companies / Property High Street Auctions becomes world’s first group to run virtual reality auctions Group developed the technology in April 2020 when lockdown started BL PREMIUM

SA auctioneer High Street Auctions has become the first group in the world to operate a virtual reality (VR) auction.

The lockdown implemented in 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic caused chaos for auction houses which could no longer host bidders given the need for social distancing. They feared that many bidders would lose interest in buying assets on auction given that they might struggle in the economic fallout of the pandemic...