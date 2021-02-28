Business Covid pushes ancient Greece to embrace modern technology BL PREMIUM

Before Covid-19, visits to Greece's paper-strewn labour offices were an ordeal of queues and case files, often for basic matters that in less than a year have moved online as the pandemic upended old administrative routines.

"Essentially overnight, two-thirds of the visits were no longer necessary," said Spiros Protopsaltis, head of the Organisation of Employment and Unemployment Insurance...