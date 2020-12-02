Companies / Telecoms & Technology EOH’s regeneration plan is bearing fruit The tech company aims to further halve its debt BL PREMIUM

EOH sharply cut its debt and losses in the 2020 financial year, putting it closer to restoring its financial health after a devastating fraud scandal that almost tipped the tech outfit into bankruptcy.

CEO Stephen van Coller has made fixing the company’s balance sheet a priority since taking over two years ago after allegations of underhanded dealings with the government forced it into taking billions of rand in writedown charges and sparked a selling frenzy of its stock...