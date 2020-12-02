EOH’s regeneration plan is bearing fruit
The tech company aims to further halve its debt
02 December 2020 - 21:02
EOH sharply cut its debt and losses in the 2020 financial year, putting it closer to restoring its financial health after a devastating fraud scandal that almost tipped the tech outfit into bankruptcy.
CEO Stephen van Coller has made fixing the company’s balance sheet a priority since taking over two years ago after allegations of underhanded dealings with the government forced it into taking billions of rand in writedown charges and sparked a selling frenzy of its stock...
