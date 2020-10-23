EOH stock surges after saying losses have narrowed significantly

The share price of technology group EOH was on track for its best day in over four months on Friday, after it said it had significantly narrowed its full-year loss due to efforts to cut costs and stabilise its operations.

The group said in an update after markets closed on Thursday that it expected its headline loss per share to reduce between 70% and 76% in its year to end-July, from a headline loss per share of R16.81 previously.

The previous financial year had included significant one-off costs, including R2.26bn in writedowns, with the group saying these had reduced in the current financial period.

Trading conditions were hurt by the effects of Covid-19 in the second half, which placed some EOH customers under pressure and a slight softening of revenue was experienced as a result, the group said.

“Progress was, however, made on key initiatives including optimising cost structures, dealing with legacy issues and delivering on the deleveraging strategy, which enabled the group to post a much stronger second-half financial performance in comparison to the first half,” EOH said.

Deleveraging refers to paying off debts, with EOH saying that in spite of large repayments to lenders, its cash balances were healthy, and stood at R943m as of October 19.

EOH has been under pressure in recent years after uncovering dubious transactions related to public-sector contracts, which forced it to restate previous results.

The errors occurred under previous management, and CEO Stephen van Coller was appointed in 2018 in a bid to salvage the group.

EOH said in 2019 that a forensic probe by ENSafrica had found evidence “of a number of governance failings and wrongdoings”. Those included unsubstantiated payments, tender irregularities and “other unethical business practices”, including bribery and theft, mainly within the public-sector business operated by EOH Mthombo.

In afternoon trade on Friday, EOH’s share was up 16.53% to R5.50, having fallen more than 94% over the past three years.

Correction: October 23 2020

An earlier version of this article mistakenly said EOH made a headline loss of R2.2bn in it 2019 year, when this was in fact its headline loss from continuing operations.

