EOH boss Stephen van Coller calls foul over JSE fine

EOH CEO Stephen van Coller, who’s been on a mission to clean up the technology company’s reputation since his appointment almost two years ago, has lashed out at the JSE for punishing it for the transgressions of previous management.

It’s a "bittersweet day", Van Coller said in a letter published in Business Day, after the stock exchange slapped the company with a R7.5m fine, the maximum it can impose, for 2017 and 2018 results that understated losses. (Read the letter here (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/letters/2020-07-29-letter-hobsons-choice-for-eoh/).)