EOH puts the past behind it, hopefully
A JSE fine for incorrect financials is hopefully the last of the bad news for IT services group EOH
06 August 2020 - 05:00
A penalty imposed on EOH by the JSE this past week may close a tumultuous chapter for the troubled technology group.
At least, that’s what CEO Stephen van Coller hopes. "You feel like you’re having to close off a whole lot of other things for other people, and the JSE [investigation] was obviously an important one," he tells the FM.
