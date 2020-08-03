EOH on the road to winning over investors
CEO says progress still needs to be made before the market can trust that the turnaround strategy is working
03 August 2020 - 19:58
EOH boss Stephen van Coller says his company has to deliver another two sets of positive financial results before the market can trust that its turnaround strategy is working and that the days of underhanded dealings are over.
“We likely have to show one or two more halves of progress,” before convincing investors that EOH is on the right path, he said in an interview on Monday after an investor day last week.
