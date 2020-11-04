Connecting rural SA to mobile internet remains a sticky issue
04 November 2020 - 20:05
As telecoms regulator the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) prepares to issue new radio frequency spectrum to mobile operators, connecting areas outside urban centres continues to be a sore point.
While operators MTN and Vodacom say they have been able to provide about 96% of the population with 4G coverage, even without appropriate spectrum, Icasa says less than 70% of the country has access to mobile broadband services, making this a contentious issue.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now