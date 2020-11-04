Companies / Telecoms & Technology Connecting rural SA to mobile internet remains a sticky issue BL PREMIUM

As telecoms regulator the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) prepares to issue new radio frequency spectrum to mobile operators, connecting areas outside urban centres continues to be a sore point.

While operators MTN and Vodacom say they have been able to provide about 96% of the population with 4G coverage, even without appropriate spectrum, Icasa says less than 70% of the country has access to mobile broadband services, making this a contentious issue.