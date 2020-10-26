Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom says Icasa can use spectrum to make the telecoms market more fair Network-sharing agreements between the two big operators, Vodacom and MTN, further entrench their place in the market, regulator is told BL PREMIUM

Fixed-line operator Telkom has urged the telecoms regulator to prioritise fixing issues of competition in the market, ahead of awarding new spectrum expected in March 2021.

Spectrum refers to the radio frequencies on which data and information are carried. Mobile operators have long argued that access to spectrum will help reduce the cost of mobile data in SA because it will allow the companies to cover a wider geographic area with existing towers while carrying more data traffic.