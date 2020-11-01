Business SA's digital future one step closer BL PREMIUM

Mteto Nyati, CEO of technology group Altron, says the court case it won last month against the City of Tshwane is a victory for digital transformation.The Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the metro's cancellation of a R1.2bn broadband contract awarded to Altron.It is one of the first government IT projects to be funded by commercial banks, says Nyati. "Their confidence in funding similar projects would be gone if we'd lost this case."It's an important victory for digital transformation in the country because we know that our metros and district municipalities don't have the funds for these critical projects and so we rely on private financial institutions."If the institutions don't have confidence that contracts for these projects will be honoured, they won't invest in them, he says.Covid-19 has highlighted the digital divide in the country and the need to address it with urgency."Look at health care, look at education. We need to invest in broadband infrastructure that connects...