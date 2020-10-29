Canal+ doubles stake in MultiChoice to become second-largest shareholder
This investment, now worth about R7.2bn, makes Canal+ MultiChoice’s largest shareholder after the Public Investment Corporation
29 October 2020 - 11:51
French broadcasting group Canal+ has almost doubled its shareholding in Africa’s biggest satellite TV group Multichoice, to 12%, up from 6.5% just three weeks ago.
Shares in the DStv operator were marginally firmer in morning trade, up 0.081% at R135.09.
