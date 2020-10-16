MultiChoice expects leadership shake-up to strengthen its position
Nyiko Shiburi named the new CEO of MultiChoice SA at a time when the pay-TV operator is at a crossroads
16 October 2020 - 17:32
UPDATED 18 October 2020 - 19:56
Pay-TV operator MultiChoice has made a raft of changes to its executive team that will strengthen its position across the continent.
Prominently, the group announced that Nyiko Shiburi, regional director of MultiChoice Africa’s southern region, has been appointed the new CEO of MultiChoice SA. He replaces Mark Rayner, whose resignation in September came as a surprise to the market after his 14 years at the company.
