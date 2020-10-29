Companies / Telecoms & Technology Canal+ doubles its stake in MultiChoice to become second-largest shareholder French group’s investment is now worth R7.2bn BL PREMIUM

French broadcaster Canal+ has become the second-biggest shareholder in MultiChoice after almost doubling the stake that it bought in Africa’s biggest satellite-TV group just three weeks ago.

The pay-TV subsidiary of media conglomerate Vivendi increased its stake to 12%, from 6.5%, MultiChoice said in a statement on Thursday.