Canal+ doubles its stake in MultiChoice to become second-largest shareholder
French group’s investment is now worth R7.2bn
29 October 2020 - 11:51
French broadcaster Canal+ has become the second-biggest shareholder in MultiChoice after almost doubling the stake that it bought in Africa’s biggest satellite-TV group just three weeks ago.
The pay-TV subsidiary of media conglomerate Vivendi increased its stake to 12%, from 6.5%, MultiChoice said in a statement on Thursday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now