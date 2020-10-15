Money & Investing MultiChoice building an African empire The interest of French group Canal+ highlights MultiChoice’s role as a gatekeeper to the continent BL PREMIUM

French media group Canal+’s growing investment in SA’s MultiChoice has set off speculation of deeper ties between the two companies.

Canal+, the pay-TV subsidiary of media conglomerate Vivendi, says the acquisition of the 6.5% stake, now worth R3.2bn, is a long-term investment, underscoring its confidence in the prospects of MultiChoice and Africa.