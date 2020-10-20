E-hailing drivers threaten more strikes and protests

E-hailing drivers are planning more strikeS after e-hailing company Bolt allegedly failed to reinstate suspended drivers on its platform.

As part of growing global pressure against the gig economy — a labour market characterised by the prevalence of short-term contracts or freelance work as opposed to permanent jobs — hundreds of drivers for ride-hailing platforms Uber and Bolt took to the streets of SA cities on Monday last week to protest against working conditions and to demand regulation of the industry.

The marches in Gauteng, the Western Cape and the Free State highlight long-standing criticism levelled against the platforms for building businesses on workers who are not classified as employees eligible for benefits such as paid leave and pension and other perks.

In SA, Bolt has about 10,000 drivers, while competitor Uber has a network of more than 13,000 drivers.

According to the Private Public Transport Association (PPTA), a body representing drivers, as a result of pressure from the strike, Bolt committed to begin unblocking drivers who had previously been blocked “as a result of Bolt failing to engage with drivers and address historical issues”.

PPTA says about 1,000 drivers gathered at Zoo Lake in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning last week in response to the call from Bolt for drivers who have been blocked to be unblocked so they could resume work.

Vhatuka Mbelengwa, PPTA spokesperson, said: “Bolt intentionally misled us and had no intention of fulfilling this commitment”. He said the company “needed to find a way to quickly dismiss the numbers that had gathered outside Bolt offices in Bryanston”.

“As a result, we are left with no other choice other than to continue with public discourse and will soon initiate a new wave of protest.”

“Bolt has held steady in its position to keep drivers blocked. We intend to run an e-hailing awareness week where we intend to halt all e-hailing services and engage the public to support us but ensuring they do not use Uber and Bolt apps,” said Mbelengwa.

When asked for comment on the matter, Gareth Taylor, country manager for Bolt SA, told Business Day that the company “has committed — in ongoing communications directly with drivers, and part of our recent engagement with protesting e-hailing drivers — that if any driver feels that they have been unfairly suspended, they can reach out to us via the app or by e-mailing to share any information that would show why their suspension or deactivation was unfair.”

There is absolutely no benefit to Bolt for it to block drivers, and the company was “extremely reluctant” to suspend anybody from the platform, because it was “specifically created and designed to empower drivers to earn an income” said Taylor.

According to the ride hailing service company, drivers are only suspended for a limited number of reasons, with suspensions based on data gathered over time, and implemented based on the platform’s algorithms. The first suspension from Bolt is for one day, the second is for seven days, and the third type is for longer, or can be a permanent block, depending on the reasons for the suspension.

But Taylor said the company manually reviewed suspensions longer than seven days weekly “and drivers with a better than average lifetime performance on the platform can have their accounts reactivated”.

The demonstrations in SA, in which the department of transport is also urged to produce laws to regulate the industry, come about two months after a judge in California, US, ordered Uber and rival Lyft to stop classifying drivers as independent contractors. Both companies are appealing against the ruling.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za