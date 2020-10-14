BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Special Report: Uber and Bolt drivers seek protection
Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to a spokesperson for the drivers, Vhatuka Mbelengwa
In this edition, we’re putting the spotlight on the ongoing e-hailing strike involving Bolt and Uber drivers in SA.
As part of growing global pressure against the gig economy, hundreds of drivers for ride-hailing platforms Uber and Bolt took to the streets of SA cities this week to protest against working conditions and to demand regulation of the industry.
Mbelengwa says the drivers want protection “for the domestic investment into this industry. We’ve seen billions running through but drivers are getting more poor. We’re struggling to understand how a business can have such high volumes of money flowing through it but drivers are just getting poorer. There’s something wrong from a managerial perspective.”
He also outlines what drivers are looking for from this strike, how engagements with both Uber and Bolt have progressed over time, why they have decided to focus on Bolt specifically, as well as passenger and driver safety concerns.
