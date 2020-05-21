Added responsibility leads Vodacom to create stand-alone SA unit

Vodacom has created a stand-alone SA unit, in a move meant to simplify its structure following the recent expansion of its African portfolio, including financial and digital services.

SA’s largest network operator took management responsibility for Vodafone Ghana from April, and entered into a joint venture with its Kenyan affiliate, Safaricom, to acquire the M-Pesa brand from Vodafone. The two operators have also expressed interest in bidding for an Ethiopian telecommunications licence as part of a consortium.

Vodacom said these developments had necessitated the creation of a stand-alone unit in the operator's home market.

As group CEO, veteran telecoms executive Shameel Joosub has, until now, overseen the business in SA, as well as group operations.

The SA unit will be led by Balesh Sharma, currently director of special projects at Vodafone, as MD for Vodacom SA. He will report directly to Joosub and joins the group's executive committee with effect from July 1.

Sharma will be joined by new technology director Beverly Ngwenya, and financial director Sitho Mdlalose, as part the new Vodacom SA executive team.