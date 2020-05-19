Ascendis Health chair Andrew Marshall joins EOH board

The chair of Ascendis Health has joined the board of technology group, EOH.

On Tuesday, EOH said Andrew Marshall has been appointed to the company’s board as independent non-executive director with effect from Thursday.

Marshall is the chair of Ascendis Health and Ster Kinekor Theatres, having served as CEO of Nampak from 2009-2014 and CEO of Oceana Group from 1999-2009.

EOH, which provides a variety of technology software and hardware services, is trying to re-invent itself following allegations of corruption in its past dealings with the government.

It hired ENSafrica to investigate the group’s governance issues. The findings revealed close to R1bn in underhanded dealings with some of its public-sector business.

The troubled SA technology group, has been strengthening its board of directors with some high-profile names as it looks to turn its fortunes around.

In June 2019, it appointed Anushka Bogdanov, a senior director at Fitch Ratings; Andrew Mthembu, a former deputy group CEO of Vodacom; and Michael Bosman, chair of Spur Corporation.

Mthembu was appointed chair of EOH in February after veteran corporate leader Xolani Mkhwanazi died after a short illness.

EOH also announced the launch of an app, Sikhona, that will allow employers to monitor and control the movement of people in a workplace, on Tuesday. Among a host of features, the app offers room- or crowd-density metrics, as well as notifying employees about whether they are allowed to return to the office based on their specific risk factors.

Employers will also be able to track Covid-19 and its associated protocols, guidelines and legislation, and to manage business continuity, the company said.

In a statement, Stephen van Coller, EOH group CEO, said: “It’s inevitable that the world of work will be fundamentally changed by the virus and by the necessary measures taken in response. Social-distancing is here to stay. But it is also clear that the extent to which we’ll be able to ameliorate the devastation to economies, and job markets in particular, is dependent on our ability to adapt quickly.”

“Sikhona allows companies to manage the ‘new normal’ in their decision-making and potentially get more people working sooner.”

Update: May 19 2020

This article has been updated with information about the new EOH app.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za