WATCH: How Vodacom benefited from data traffic surge

CEO Shameel Joosub and World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck talk to Business Day TV

12 May 2020 - 08:22 Business Day TV
A worker cleans cell phone accessories at a Vodacom shop in Johannesburg. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Vodacom has reported an almost 9% rise in annual headline earnings per share (HEPS), and most of the heavy lifting came from the group’s international business.

The mobile operator grew its customer base by almost 6-million during the period, while data traffic surged by 66%.

Vodacom has also declared a final dividend of more than R4 at a time when many companies are keeping cash on their balance sheets due to the uncertain operating environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Day TV caught up with Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub to discuss what these numbers mean for the business. World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck joined the discussion with his assessment of the industry’s prospects.

