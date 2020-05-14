Money & Investing Telecoms: Cracked crystal ball It’s anyone’s bet what the future may look like after Covid-19, but telecoms operator Vodacom looks set to perform well BL PREMIUM

If it weren’t yet obvious, corporate SA has little clue of what’s around the corner. This week SA’s largest mobile operator — Vodacom — suspended its guidance and projections for the next three years.

CFO Till Streichert told investors that it would be "irresponsible" to give projections of the company’s future when that future becomes less certain with each new case of Covid-19.