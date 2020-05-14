Telecoms: Cracked crystal ball
It’s anyone’s bet what the future may look like after Covid-19, but telecoms operator Vodacom looks set to perform well
14 May 2020 - 05:00
If it weren’t yet obvious, corporate SA has little clue of what’s around the corner. This week SA’s largest mobile operator — Vodacom — suspended its guidance and projections for the next three years.
CFO Till Streichert told investors that it would be "irresponsible" to give projections of the company’s future when that future becomes less certain with each new case of Covid-19.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now