Why is Vodacom not saying how much it made in data revenue for SA? Given the public's interest in mobile data use and recent outcry for lower prices, it makes sense that operators say how much they make from this lucrative business

The country’s large cellphone operators have all reported a rise in demand for data services as a result of the national lockdown. This makes sense as more people have had to stay at home and conduct daily tasks such as meetings and learning online.

Given the public’s interest in mobile data consumption and recent outcry for lower mobile data prices, it makes sense that the operators, especially those that trade publicly, should say how much they are making in revenues from this lucrative business.