TeleMasters shares fall despite bet on a new business model

Listed technology firm TeleMasters said on Tuesday earnings and cash flow for the six months to December 2019 had increased, driven by cost saving measures and building an annuity-based business model.

The company operates in the telecom sector and specialises in custom telecom solutions for businesses. The primary segments is serves are voice service providers, cloud PBX service providers and internet service providers.

Revenues for the period fell to R42.3m from R53.6m in the previous comparable period.

TeleMasters said the revenue decrease was as a result of the company moving away from the traditional billing service it offered in the past to subscription-based services.

“This gives us and our customers the opportunity to budget for and plan communication expenses throughout the year, thus providing a clear return on investment benefit,” the company said.

Earnings per share increased to 3.9c from 1.34c in the previous six months, a 191% increase.

Headline and diluted headline earnings per share also increased to 3.9c from 1.34c in the previous six months.

A settlement was reached with Huge Group in respect of a long-standing dispute, which had a one-off positive earnings and cash flow affect of R1.72m, the company said.

The business is now focused on four areas: communications, cloud, security and connectivity.

In the coming year, TeleMasters will focus on identifying and acquiring complementary businesses to make it more competitive and improved its profitability. “As part of our new direction, we are also placing renewed focus on our marketing strategy. As a first step, we successfully rebranded our principal operating subsidiary as Catalytic Connections.”